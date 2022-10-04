site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-trey-mancini-not-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Trey Mancini: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mancini is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Phillies.
Mancini continues to scuffle with his new team, hitting .129 with two doubles over his last 10 games. Aledmys Diaz draws the start in left field, batting seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read