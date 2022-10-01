site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-trey-mancini-on-bench-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Trey Mancini: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mancini isn't starting Saturday against the Rays.
Mancini will get a day off after he went 1-for-10 with a double, a run, an RBI, two walks and a strikeout. Yordan Alvarez is serving as the designated hitter while Aledmys Diaz starts in left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read