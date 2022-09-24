site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Trey Mancini: Out of lineup Saturday
Mancini isn't starting Saturday against the Orioles.
Mancini is resting after he went 0-for-10 with three strikeouts over the last three games. Yordan Alvarez will serve as the designated hitter and bat third.
