Astros' Trey Mancini: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mancini is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles.
Mancini will sit for back-to-back games after starting in 10 straight. Mauricio Dubon will start in left field with Yordan Alvarez getting the nod at designated hitter.
