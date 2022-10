Mancini is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Astros' American League Championship Series matchup with the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Through Houston's first four postseason contests, Mancini and Aledmys Diaz have now made two starts apiece as the Astros' designated hitter. Neither of the two has done much to create separation in the job battle, as Mancini and Diaz have combined to go 1-for-13 thus far in the playoffs.