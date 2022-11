Mancini is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 4 of the World Series matchup with the Phillies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mancini has now been excluded from the starting nine of the third game in a row and appears to have lost hold of his regular spot in the lineup. Aledmys Diaz will man left field while Yordan Alvarez handles designated-hitter duties in Game 4.