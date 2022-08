Mancini is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Mancini will take a seat for the series opener after going 4-for-18 with three home runs and seven RBI through his first six games with the Astros. He's thus far picked up his first four starts at first base or designated hitter, but Mancini could get some exposure to the corner-outfield spots if the Astros are eager to get his bat in the lineup on a more frequent basis.