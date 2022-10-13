site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Trey Mancini: Takes seat Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Houston's ALDS matchup with Seattle.
Mancini went hitless in four Game 1 at-bats, so manager Dusty Baker decided to hold him out Thursday and go with Aledmys Diaz as the designated hitter.
