Mancini is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Mancini will take a seat after he went 3-for-10 with a double, two walks, two runs an an RBI while starting in each of the last three games. During that three-game stretch, Mancini made his first start in the outfield (in left field), but the Astros don't seem to trust his defense enough to make him a regular at a corner spot. Instead, Mancini is likely to see most of his action at first base or designated hitter while Aledmys Diaz and Chas McCormick play ahead of him in left field.