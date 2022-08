Mancini went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday against the Twins.

Mancini tallied his first multi-hit performance in his last six starts, with his primary production coming on an RBI double in the fourth inning. Mancini has had a mixed profile since joining the Astros, as he's racked up seven runs scored and 11 RBI across 16 games. However, he's also struck out a 26.8 percent clip and maintained only a .226 average in that span.