Astros' Tyler Clippard: Activated Monday
Clippard was activated ahead of Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reymin Guduan was sent back to Triple-A to clear room for Clippard, who is expected to serve in a setup role for the Astros. The 32-year-old owns a 4.29 ERA and 54:24 K:BB through 46.1 innings between the Yankees and White Sox this season.
More News
-
Astros' Tyler Clippard: Traded to Houston•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Picks up third save Friday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Notches second save Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Likely to stick as closer for now•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Coughs up winning hit Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Takes loss in debut•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...