Clippard was activated ahead of Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reymin Guduan was sent back to Triple-A to clear room for Clippard, who is expected to serve in a setup role for the Astros. The 32-year-old owns a 4.29 ERA and 54:24 K:BB through 46.1 innings between the Yankees and White Sox this season.