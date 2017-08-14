Play

Clippard was activated ahead of Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reymin Guduan was sent back to Triple-A to clear room for Clippard, who is expected to serve a setup role for the Astros. The 32-year-old owns a 4.29 ERA and 54:24 K:BB through 46.1 innings between the Yankees and White Sox this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast