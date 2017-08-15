Clippard allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one during a scoreless inning in Monday's 2-0 loss to Arizona.

Clippard entered the game in the eighth inning with Houston down, 2-0, and promptly served up a leadoff double and a walk before getting out the jam. The freshly minted Astro made his debut in a Houston uniform, one day after he was acquired from the White Sox. The right-handed Clippard is expected to fill a role as a late-inning setup reliever.