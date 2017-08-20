Clippard didn't allow a baserunner during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his fourth save of the season during Saturday's win over Oakland.

Ken Giles recorded a five-out save Friday, so Clippard was called to the mound to close out the Athletics on Saturday. It's worth noting that Giles has converted nine of his past 10 save opportunities and has a firm grasp on the Houston closer job. Still, Clippard might be next in line for save opportunities, which makes him a player to keep tabs on in all settings.