Astros' Tyler Clippard: Traded to Houston
Clippard has been traded to Houston for a player to be named or cash considerations, Larry Hawley of WGN reports.
Clippard had been serving as the closer for the White Sox after the trade of David Robertson. He'll serve in a setup role for the Astros.
