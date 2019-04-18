Astros' Tyler Ivey: Dominating at Double-A
Ivey gave up two hits while striking out eight in five innings of relief Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi.
He now boasts a 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB in 11 innings this season through three appearances. The Astros like to piggyback starters in the minors, so Ivey may not always be the first to take the ball, but he will typically log at least four innings per outing. Ivey has a quality low-90s fastball and a pair of breaking balls that could each become plus offerings. He could reach the majors in the first half of the 2020 season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...