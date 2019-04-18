Ivey gave up two hits while striking out eight in five innings of relief Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi.

He now boasts a 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB in 11 innings this season through three appearances. The Astros like to piggyback starters in the minors, so Ivey may not always be the first to take the ball, but he will typically log at least four innings per outing. Ivey has a quality low-90s fastball and a pair of breaking balls that could each become plus offerings. He could reach the majors in the first half of the 2020 season.