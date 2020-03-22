Ivey made one Grapefruit League appearance and struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Ivey, a 2017 third-round draft pick, is the Astros' fourth-ranked prospect per RotoWire, but is coming off an abbreviated 2019 season. He was first suspended for using a foreign substance, then had a mid-summer scare with what had been described as a mild UCL sprain turned out to be nothing serious, Troy Schulte of MiLB.com reported last summer. Other than that, Ivey was electric for Double-A Corpus Christi, going 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 61 strikeouts over 46 innings. That came after posting a 2.97 ERA with 135 punchouts in 112 innings over two levels the previous season. The right-hander credited his good results to better command. "In the beginning, they tell you to just throw everything and develop everything," he said. "Then as time goes on, you want to try to be able to put it where you want it." He's expected to start at Double-A in 2020 with a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock likely, if he continues on the current trajectory.