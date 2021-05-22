Ivey gave up four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three in 4.2 innings Friday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision and was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land after the game, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It was a spot start for Ivey, and the Astros won't need a fifth starter again until June 1 against Boston, at which point Jake Odorizzi (forearm) and/or Jose Urquidy (shoulder) could be activated from the injured list. The 25-year-old righty had given up five runs and five walks in 6.1 innings at Triple-A prior to getting the call, so he has some refinement left to do on the farm.