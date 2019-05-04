Ivey, who is listed as being on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Corpus Christi, has actually been suspended, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports. According to Astros minor-league blogger Jayne Hansen, Ivey was suspended for 14 games.

Hansen suggests that the suspension could be related to an incident in Ivey's April 12 start in which he was removed from the game after a foreign substance was found on his glove. If it is indeed a 14-game suspension, Ivey should return around May 13. He has a 1.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB in 16 innings this season.