The Astros have selected Whitaker with the 87th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Hailing from storied Bishop Gorman High school in Las Vegas, Whitaker is a powerful right-handed hitter who has yet to reach his true potential when it comes to home run pop. His bat will carry the usual swing and miss, but has athleticism to spare which should help his cause. Whitaker is committed to Arizona and his slide to the third round will make an intriguing situation.