White is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He'll retreat to the bench for a second straight game while Michael Brantley serves as the Astros' designated hitter. With the likes of Carlos Correa (ribs), Jose Altuve (hamstring), George Springer (hamstring) and Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) all on the injured list, White's path to everyday at-bats was thought to be secure, but that's apparently not going to be the case. Until White begins to display more power -- he's delivered just seven extra-base hits (six doubles, one homer) in 128 plate appearances -- the Astros may continue to rotate a number of players at DH.