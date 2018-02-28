White could spend some time as the Astros' starting first baseman while Yulieski Gurriel (hand) is out, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

The 27-year-old spent much of his time at Triple-A Fresno, but he did manage to produce an .853 OPS in 62 at-bats with the big-league club last season. This would normally seem like a big development given the excellent hitters up and down the Astros' batting order, but Gurriel isn't expected to miss very much time during the regular season as a result of the injury. White may get a few extra at-bats during the first couple weeks of the season, but this ultimately doesn't impact his fantasy stock very much unless Gurriel experiences a setback in his rehab process.