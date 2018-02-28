Astros' Tyler White: Battling for regular 1B time to start season
White could spend some time as the Astros' starting first baseman while Yulieski Gurriel (hand) is out, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
The 27-year-old spent much of his time at Triple-A Fresno, but he did manage to produce an .853 OPS in 62 at-bats with the big-league club last season. This would normally seem like a big development given the excellent hitters up and down the Astros' batting order, but Gurriel isn't expected to miss very much time during the regular season as a result of the injury. White may get a few extra at-bats during the first couple weeks of the season, but this ultimately doesn't impact his fantasy stock very much unless Gurriel experiences a setback in his rehab process.
