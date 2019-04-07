White is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White will sit for a third straight game as the Astros continue to go with a rotating cast at designated hitter rather than committing to the 28-year-old in a full-time role. The lack of steady at-bats probably make White a drop candidate in shallower formats and at least worth considering cutting loose in deeper settings if there's a hot free agent on the waiver wire.