White went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

White busted the game open with his fourth-inning home run off of J.A. Happ, putting the Astros up 6-0. The long ball was just his third through 55 games this season, however, and the 28-year-old could be in danger of moving to the bench once the Astros get healthier given his unremarkable .229/.342/.355 slash line on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories