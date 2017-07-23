White was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White will assume the active roster spot of Colin Moran, who is expected to land on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move after being struck in the face by a foul tip Saturday night. Though he's served as a corner infielder for most of his professional career, White has appeared in 20 games at shortstop and 20 games at second base this season for Fresno, perhaps allowing him to serve as the Astros' top utility option off the bench now that Marwin Gonzalez is locked into a full-time role. White was slashing .299/.371/.517 over 408 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.