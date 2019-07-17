White went 3-for-5 with two RBI in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

White plated both Astros runs in the game, knocking in runners with singles in the fourth and fifth innings. The three-hit game was the second in July for White, who entered the month barely above the Mendoza Line at .206. By going 10-for-32 (.313) in July, the 28-year-old has lifted his overall slash line to .227/.322/.336 with three homers, 20 runs batted in and 72 strikeouts in 211 at-bats.