Manager AJ Hinch said White's playing time will become "a little more sporadic" moving forward, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White has started seven of the Astros' 13 games to begin May, though he's gone just 5-for-28 (.179) with a 37.5 percent strikeout rate during that stretch. As such, Hinch suggested that the 28-year-old could concede starts to other position players for the time being while he works out of his slump. Michael Brantley is starting at DH in place of White on Wednesday.