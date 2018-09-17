White went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

White snapped 1-1 tie in the sixth inning after the Diamondbacks were unable to turn a groundball into a double-play. He made Arizona pay by smoking a first-pitch slider into right field for a ground-rule double -- the first extra-base hit the Astros had against starter Zack Grienke. For White, it was the seventh time in the last nine games he's knocked in at least one run. Over those nine games, he's gone 9-for-28 with six extra-base hits and nine RBI.