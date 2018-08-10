Astros' Tyler White: Doubles, homers in loss
White went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Mariners.
White doubled in the seventh and then homered off M's closer Edwin Diaz in the ninth, putting him in rare company. Only two other players, Justin Upton and Mark Canha, have gone yard against Diaz this season. The 27-year-old White has been on a tear of late (.344 average, six extra-base hits in his last nine games), and while Jose Altuve (knee) is said to be progressing, there appears to still be a small window for White to play regularly at first base with Yuli Gurriel helping out at second.
