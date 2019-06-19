White will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Reds, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White was expected to be one of the playing-time losers after top prospect Yordan Alvarez was promoted to the big leagues June 9, but the 28-year-old will surprisingly pick up his eighth consecutive start at first base while Yuli Gurriel shifts across the diamond. To his credit, White has warranted the regular role lately with a 1.119 OPS over the preceding seven games, but he could be in danger of moving to the bench as soon as his production slows down. It doesn't help White's case that the Astros brought back an everyday player in Jose Altuve (hamstring) from the injured list Wednesday, with another in George Springer (hamstring) likely to be reinstated next week.