White went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored Monday against Detroit.

White plated a run in the third inning on a single to center field, handing the Astros a 2-1 lead. The 27-year-old has pieced together a modest four-game hitting streak, going 6-for-13 with a double, a triple and five RBI over that span. White owns a solid .308/.389/.610 with a .999 OPS through 50 games this season.

