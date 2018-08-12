White went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

White has hit safely in four straight and is raking since being called up from Triple-A Fresno, going 13-for-38 (.342) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI over 11 games. He's making the most of a small window of playing time at first base while that position's primary starter, Yuli Gurriel, is helping cover second base for the injured Jose Altuve (knee).

