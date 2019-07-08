Astros' Tyler White: Ends first half on positive note
White went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.
White finished up what has been a miserable first half with a three-game hitting streak, going 6-for-14 during that stretch. Infield adjustments to cover for the injured Carlos Correa (ribs) has presented him with starting opportunities at first base, but White's been unable to shake the season-long slump that had him hitting .211 before his mini run to close out the first half. With Correa expected to return following the All-Star break, White will get reduced at-bats, and his roster spot could be in jeopardy if the Astros decide to add a bat before the trade deadline.
