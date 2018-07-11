White entered Tuesday's game after Marwin Gonzalez (arm) was spiked and forced to leave the game, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Gonzalez, who was filling in at shortstop for the injured Carlos Correa (back), was removed with contusions on both his left wrist and left elbow after Oakland's Dustin Fowler caught his spikes on his left arm during a stolen base attempt in the top of the first inning. The resulting shift had Alex Bregman move from third base to short, Yulieski Gurriel slide from first base to third, and White taking over at first. Gonzalez is day-to-day, so White may get a start Wednesday.