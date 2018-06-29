Astros' Tyler White: Fills in for Gurriel
White started at first base Thursday and went 2-for-3 with a walk in Houston's 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.
White got the start in place of Yulieksi Gurriel, who was placed on the paternity list prior to Thursday's game. Gurriel could miss up to three days while attending the birth of his child. The Astros recalled A.J. Reed to take Gurriel's roster spot.
