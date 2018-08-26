White is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Since his late-July promotion from Triple-A Fresno, White has been one of the hotter hitters in the Houston lineup, slashing .333/.383/.680 with six home runs across 21 games. While he'll get a day off in the series finale after six straight starts, White seems to have secured a near-everyday role at designated hitter. Evan Gattis will serve as the Astros' DH on Sunday in what will be his first start in five games.