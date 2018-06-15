Astros' Tyler White: Heading to majors
The Astros recalled White from Triple-A Fresno on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
White lost a battle with J.D. Davis for a spot on the 25-man roster in spring training, but will now have his first stint in the majors in 2018. Reliever Reymin Guduan is headed to the paternity leave list, which could make this a short stay for White. The 27-year-old has been mashing for the Grizzlies, posting a .338/.444/.579 slash line with 13 home runs in 228 at-bats.
More News
-
Astros' Tyler White: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Tyler White: Roster status determined next week•
-
Astros' Tyler White: Battling for regular 1B time to start season•
-
Astros' Tyler White: Permanent role unlikely•
-
Astros' Tyler White: Recalled from Fresno•
-
Astros' Tyler White: Will return when rosters expand•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...