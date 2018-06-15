The Astros recalled White from Triple-A Fresno on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

White lost a battle with J.D. Davis for a spot on the 25-man roster in spring training, but will now have his first stint in the majors in 2018. Reliever Reymin Guduan is headed to the paternity leave list, which could make this a short stay for White. The 27-year-old has been mashing for the Grizzlies, posting a .338/.444/.579 slash line with 13 home runs in 228 at-bats.

