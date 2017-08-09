White was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday.

White performed well during his first stint with the big club this season, going 9-for-29 with three home runs and nine RBI while offering depth at every infield spot. That production would normally warrant a longer look from most teams, but the Astros' ample depth up and down the roster made White an expendable piece when All-Star George Springer (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move.