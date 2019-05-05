White is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White paces the Astros with 12 starts at designated hitter this season, but the team has largely rotated players at that spot in the lineup. As a result, White has been a part-time player, which will likely remain the case unless he begins to flash more power. Though he's reached base at a stellar .391 clip this season, White has only four extra-base hits (all doubles) in 64 plate appearances.