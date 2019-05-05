Astros' Tyler White: Heads to bench
White is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
White paces the Astros with 12 starts at designated hitter this season, but the team has largely rotated players at that spot in the lineup. As a result, White has been a part-time player, which will likely remain the case unless he begins to flash more power. Though he's reached base at a stellar .391 clip this season, White has only four extra-base hits (all doubles) in 64 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...