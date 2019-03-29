White is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The Astros said they'd rotate players at designated hitter, and they made good on that promise Friday with Tony Kemp getting the start. White started against lefty Blake Snell on Thursday but sits against the right-handed Charlie Morton on Friday. It remains to be seen if he'll be stuck on the bench against most righties or if he's merely in line for the occasional day off.