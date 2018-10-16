White is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White will take a seat after going 0-for-5 with a walk and three strikeouts during the first two games of the series. Jose Altuve will serve as the designated hitter in place of White, while Tony Kemp draws a start in the outfield.

