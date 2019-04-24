White is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

White will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale after starting the first two games of the series, going 4-for-4 with a trio of walks and three runs scored in those contests. Michael Brantley is starting at DH in this one, with Jake Marisnick getting a start in the outfield as a result.

