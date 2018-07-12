White started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Athletics.

A hand/arm injury to Marwin Gonzalez kept him out of the lineup Wednesday, precipitating an infield shift that opened an opportunity for White, who hit his first home run of the season. Gonzalez, who's been filling in at shortstop for Carlos Correa (back), avoided serious injury when he was spiked during Tuesday's game and could be back for Thursday's finale against the A's. If he's held out for another game, Alex Bregman will man shortstop while Yulieski Gurriel covers third base, granting White another start at first base.