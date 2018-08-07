White went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a triple and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 2-1 win at San Francisco.

White brought in the Astros only runs of the afternoon with his eighth-inning two-run home run, giving him four homer and seven RBI in 60 at-bats this season. The 27-year-old has started the last four games as Jose Altuve (knee), Carlos Correa (back) and George Springer (thumb) remain on the disabled list, but his seven strikeouts in 17 plate appearances during said starts is hardly a good sign.