White went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to Toronto.

White is pushing for more starts in the immediate future with three homers through his last two games. He sports a .310/.344/.655 slash line over 32 plate appearances since being recalled from the minors and boasts admirable fleeting fantasy value. Still, even with the Astros riddled with injuries, White's long-term expectations are likely best kept in check.