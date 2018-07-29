White went 3-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a walk in the 4-3 loss to Texas on Sunday.

With Jose Altuve (knee) on the disabled list, White was brought back up to Houston from Triple-A Fresno and made an immediate impact Sunday. It was his third homer of the season, all coming since July 11. He still hasn't cemented himself in an every day role, but if White continues hitting like this that could change quickly.