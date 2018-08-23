White went 3-for-5 with a homer, a pair of runs and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's win over Seattle.

White was the Astros designated hitter and cleanup hitting Wednesday and did his job admirably. He opened the scoring with and RBI triple in the first inning and closed it with a solo homer in the ninth, ending up just a double short of the cycle. White is hitting an excellent .306/.387/.633 with eight homers in 34 games for Houston.