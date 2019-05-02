White started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Twins.

Incredibly, his ninth-inning single produced White's first RBI of the season. With just two extra-base hits to go along with the one RBI and a .300 slugging percentage, it's not hard to see why White's not being used as the everyday DH.

More News
Our Latest Stories