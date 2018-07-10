Astros' Tyler White: Makes first start in four games
White started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Athletics.
White made his first start in four games and just his sixth in 18 games since being called up mid-June. He'd posted a 1.023 OPS as a regular while at Triple-A Fresno, but isn't getting nearly enough plate appearances in the majors to keep his swing well oiled.
