White started at first base for a second consecutive game and went 0-for-4 in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Mariners.

White had three hits and a home run Sunday in his first game up after his most recent recall from the minors, so it's natural that he was given a second straight start. However, it wasn't just Sunday's production that earned him another start. Manager A.J. Hinch has shuffled his infielders to cover for the absences of shortstop Carlos Correa (back) and second baseman Jose Altuve (knee). In particular, it's the Altuve injury that affects White, who is starting at first base while Yuli Gurriel slides over to play second base.